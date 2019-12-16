The Ludington Pumped Storage plant is proposing to build a monument on the Summit Township side of the project to show the public one of the old turbines that were a part of the facility before upgrades began.
A plan was filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission with an accompanying letter dated Nov. 22, and it outlined a monument display. New turbines have been being installed at the plant for several years.
“The overhaul of the project has been happening for the last six to eight years. The runner turbine that will be (at the monument) was in one of the old units. It was the last one we pulled out. Instead of recycling it or disposing of it, it would be kind of neat to create a monument,” said Eric Gustad, community affairs manager for Consumers Energy, which co-owns the project with DTE Energy. “We’ll get it cleaned up and create a stable foundation.
“It’ll allow for people to see it and view and see what was generating electricity.”
