MIDLAND — Ludington-based trucking firm, Quick-Way, was awarded the Carrier of the Year award in the small volume division category from Dow for fiscal year 2018-19.
According to a press release from Quick-Way, Dow used the same criteria for all carriers to make determinations for awards. The criteria included number of late loads, number of turn backs and the number of quality notifications. Quick-Way did not have any incidences in any of the three criteria.
Quick-Way Owner William E. Dunn and Melissa Alvarado, Quick-Way general manager, were both on hand at the event to accept the award. The company’s management credits the Quick-Way employees for this accomplishment.
“Earning this award is truly a team effort,” stated Alvarado. “Our customer sets a high bar for us. It takes dedication and focus from every driver and member of the team to earn this distinction.”
Quick-Way, Inc. is a liquid bulk carrier that has been serving the Great Lakes and Midwest markets for over 25 years. Dunn, according to the release, founded the business on the principles of safety and integrity, and the values continue to drive the company to provide excellent service to its customers and to be an employer of choice for its drivers and staff.