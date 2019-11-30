More than 300 third grade students in Mason County received dictionaries from the Rotary Club of Ludington this fall.
As has been the practice of the club for more than 20 years, Webster’s Dictionaries for Students are distributed to all third-grade students in Ludington, Mason County Central, Mason County Eastern and Ludington Area Catholic schools each year.
The dictionaries are the students to keep and use. Club members give a short lesson about how to use a dictionary, what’s in the dictionary they receive, and what Rotary does in the community.
“It’s fun for the kids. A lot of times, it’s the first book kids own themselves,” said Brad Chapman, chairman of the project.
“I like a book. It’s a physical thing kids should have,” he said. “It encourages literacy and expands kids’ knowledge. And not just of words, because there’s a lot more in the dictionary than words.”
