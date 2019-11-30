Today

Cloudy with snow showers transitioning to light rain. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%.

Tonight

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 32F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Tomorrow

Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.