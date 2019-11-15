Sandcastles Children's Museum welcomed 2-year-old Dimitri Selimos as their 250,000th on the weekend of Nov. 9.
Dimitri and his dad, Erwin Selimos, are frequent visitors and members of Sandcastles. Last Saturday when they came in to play, they were surprised to win a free sweatshirt and the honor of being such a significant number for the non-profit organization.
Sandcastles has been open as an interactive, hands-on learning center since June 2007. Each of the 13 years since opening has brought tremendous growth with the number of visitors. In the last three years, the museum has averaged 27,000 visitors per year.
"We are proud of how Sandcastles has grown and developed, and we are very grateful to our wonderful community for the their continued support," Sandcastles Executive Director Kristin Korendyke said. "But I think we are most proud of the fact that a quarter of a million people have been able to interact and play at the museum with the children they love.
"We could not have imagined getting to this number 13 years ago when we first opened our doors, but what an amazing journey it has been."
Sandcastles Children's Museum is currently open every weekend on Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. It also host birthday parties and field trips. Check the website and Facebook page for details on special programming. www.sandcastleschildrensmuseum.com