Area schools were put on a soft lockdown Wednesday morning as law enforcement officials sought a man with two loaded weapons and ammunition.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole said Central Dispatch received a call about a person in Hamlin Township with “a long gun.”
“He reportedly told a separate person, unrelated to the topic of the call, to remember his name because he was going to be on the news,” Cole told the Daily News. “(Michigan State Police troopers) located him with two loaded weapons and ammo.
“He cooperated with our deputies and is currently at (Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital) for non-medical treatment.”
Cole said the initial call was from a motorist to Central Dispatch “saying the individual approached (them) and had two firearms.
(The individual said) that comment (about being on the news) and started walking down the road.”
Liz Reimink, emergency manager for Mason County, notified the area schools, and, in turn, the schools were placed on a soft lockdown.
Mason County Central Superintendent Jeff Mount said Victory Early Childhood Center was put on a soft lockdown because of its proximity to the pursuit.
The building, 4171 N. Stiles Road, is near the area where officers were searching for the man.
“Our school district was in contact with law enforcement and took all necessary steps to assure your child’s safety until the suspect was apprehended,” the MCC school district stated.
Ludington Area Schools was put in a soft lockdown throughout the district at 10:14 a.m., and it was lifted at 10:29 a.m.
According to a statement from Ludington Superintendent Jason Kennedy, the district was told officers were pursuing a “possible armed, suicidal subject in the area of Angling (Road and) Victory (Drive).”
“Ludington Area Schools takes the safety and well being of its students and staff very seriously, and it is important that we communicate this message with you,” Kennedy wrote in a release to the community.
Cole said he did not have the age and hometown of the individual. The Michigan State Police is leading the investigation, he said.