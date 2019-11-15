UPDATE: Dispatchers report that the roadblocks at Johnson Road have been removed.
AMBER TOWNSHIP — The Scottville Fire Department is at the scene of a structure fire near the intersection of Johnson and LaSalle roads in Amber Township Friday afternoon.
The structure is a pole barn on a property near the intersection in the 700 block of West Johnson Road in Amber Township.
Scottville Assistant Fire Chief told the Daily News he wasn't sure how the fire began.
Scottville Fire Chief Dale Larr said there were no injuries as a result of the fire, and firefighters were able to get it under control after 2 p.m. Firefighters continued, though, to monitor and spray down spots that were smoldering.
The fire nearly caught an adjacent home on fire.
"I don't think there's anything in that barn that made it," Larr said.
Larr indicated the homeowner was asleep the fire began. He was unsure of the cause of the fire. He said he suspected it could have started with a wood stove, which is the only source of heat in the building.
Scottville was assisted by Pere Marquette and Custer fire departments as well as the Mason County Sheriff's Office. The initial call for the fire was at 1:11 p.m. When Pere Marquette Fire Chief Larry Gaylord saw smoke in the distance, Crawford advised calling his department to assist, Larr said.
Johnson Road was blocked at its intersections with Gordon Road and just west of the U.S. 31 bypass.
More will be provided as it becomes available.