SCOTTVILLE — The Mason County Road Commission announced Monday that Scottville Road between E. Johnson Road and U.S. 31 will be closed on Tuesday to replace a culvert.
The culvert is located just south of the driveway to Gateway to Success Academy. Barricades will be placed at the intersections of Scottville and E. Johnson roads and Scottville Road and U.S. 31 to warn motorists of the closure, according to the release from Eric Nelson, Mason County Highway Engineer.
Barricades will also be placed on Scottville Road near the culvert being replaced. Nelson stated the work is expected to last approximately two days.