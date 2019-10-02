Several persons entered pleas Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Among those were Hope Elaine Sodders, 28, 3343 E. Hansen Road, who pleaded guilty possession of heroin and driving while impaired with a child under the age of 16 in the car.
One of the three children in the car with her at the time of the incident was her 3-year-old son. She was arrested July 22 at the downtown Ludington Wesco Station.
Three other charges were also lodged against her, but per the plea agreement, will be dismissed upon her plea of guilty to the other three charges. Charges dismissed were use of herion and two charges of impaired driving with children under the age of 16 in the car.
• Susan Ross Gividen, 63, 607 St. Paul St., pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third offense. Gividen was arrested July 20 on Stearns Outer Drive with a blood alcohol content of .35.
Charges of driving with a suspended driver’s license and refusal of a preliminary breath test were dismissed upon her plea of guilty to the OUIL charge.
• Elias Blair Spence, 25, of Holland, pleaded no contest to charges of malicious destruction of police property, resisting and opposing a police officer and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (OUIL).
Two other charges of resisting and obstructing a police officer and a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol content were dismissed upon he plea to other thee charges.
Spence’s attorney, Douglas Stevenson, said his client had brought the $759 to pay for the broken windshield on the patrol car that he had damaged. Stevenson said his client was highly intoxicated at the time of the incident with a blood alcohol content of .191. Spence was arrested May 25 on U.S. 10 in Custer Township.
• Matthew Dustin Case, 34, 624 E. Dowland St,, pleaded guilty to assault by strangulation/suffociation and being a habitual offender, third offense. He was arrested June 22 after he attempted to strangle his wife during an argument at a residence at 229 1/2 Second St.
• Robert Wayne Johnson, 50, 6571 E. Sherman Road, Fountain, pleaded guilty to charges of felonious assault and assault and battery for pointing a BB gun at a 7-year-old child.
In separate charges, he pleaded guilty to maintaining a drug house and use of methemphatime. A charge of possession of meth was dismissed upon his plea to the other two charges.
• Larry Arthur Collins, Ludington, pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender and larceny in a building, with counts of being a habitual offender, fourth offense, added on to each charge.