The Michigan State Police Hart Post has identified a person of interest in its investigation of a stolen vehicle.
Trooper Michael Cuevas stated in a press release that Logan Duvall of Shelby is a person of interest in the alleged theft of a 1998 tan Chevrolet Suburban with a license plate of 3MBM64.
The vehicle was reportedly stolen from a Polk Road residence in Newaygo County, and it was last seen traveling south on 204th Avenue in Oceana County.
Cuevas stated he was assisting the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office with a different complaint when the call for the stolen SUV came in at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
“There was a complaint of joyriding on an ATV that the sheriff’s office was responding to after 8 a.m.,” Cuevas said. “(The person) had returned it, and Oceana’s K9 unit was coming around to track his scent when we received the report of the stolen vehicle on Polk Road.”
The state police is seeking information about the whereabouts of the stolen Suburban or of Duvall, and those who have information can contact Cuevas at 231-873-2171.
The state police was assisted by the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office, the Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Division and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
The incident is still under investigation.