The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to 12 weather-related crashes Saturday afternoon and evening between 4 and 7 p.m., including one accident that had serious injuries and another that had critical injuries.
According to a report from Sheriff Kim Cole, deputies responded to a rollover at 4:34 p.m. on Iris Road west of Inman Road in Pere Marquette Township where 78-year-old Shirley Stahl of Hastings was critically injured.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.