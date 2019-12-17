The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to 12 weather-related crashes Saturday afternoon and evening between 4 and 7 p.m., including one accident that had serious injuries and another that had critical injuries.

According to a report from Sheriff Kim Cole, deputies responded to a rollover at 4:34 p.m. on Iris Road west of Inman Road in Pere Marquette Township where 78-year-old Shirley Stahl of Hastings was critically injured.

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.