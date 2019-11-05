A six-month headache is about to go away as the Michigan Department of Environmental, Great Lakes and Engergy (EGLE) green-lighted the Oceana County Road Commission’s (OCRC) proposal to repair Longbridge in Pentwater Township.
The route connecting the north and south sides of Pentwater Township has been under water and closed since early May due to high Lake Michigan water levels. EGLE approved the road commission’s permit for repairs late Friday, Nov. 1.
“This change-of-plans by the OCRC is a direct result of the unprecedented opposition to the continued closure of Longbridge Road — even for one more day,” said Mark Trierweiler, president of Open Long Bridge Road Now!!!, a 100-plus member coalition formed to consolidate citizen rage over what the group calls delayed emergency services and inconveniences attributable to the May 1 closure of Longbridge Road.
“On behalf of our coalition, I want to thank Oceana County Road Commissioners for hearing our concerns and for acting quickly to reopen Longbridge Road,” Trierweiler said. “Commission members are to be commended for acting so decisively to open Longbridge Road, which is the lifeline road to everything the people of Pentwater Township need to thrive."
