IDLEWILD — Law enforcement officers were in about a six-hour standoff with a 50-year-old Idlewild man Tuesday afternoon and evening, and it included alleged shots fired at the officers, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police.
According the release, two troopers from the Hart Post of the Michigan State Police with a pair of Newaygo County and a pair of Lake County sheriff's offices attempted to serve an arrest warrant on the man in at 1 p.m. in the area of South Tacoma Road and Baldwin Road. When they tried to serve the warrant, the man allegedly shot at them.
The man was in a camper off of South Tacoma Road, and after officers identified themselves and contacted the man through the door of the camper, "he began to fire an unknown firearm from inside the camper and out toward the officers," according to the release.
"The six officers were able to retreat to a position of cover and eventually to safety as the suspect continued to sporadically fire shots toward the officers," the release stated. "No officers were struck by the gunfirem and no officers returned fire. The suspect then barricaded himself in the camper and was the only occupant."
The man was wanted for failing to appear on a drug-related charge as well as a warrant from the Friend of the Court, both out of Newaygo County, according to the release.
A perimeter was set up around the camper with the assistance of the Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team to both state troopers and deputies of the Lake County Sheriff's Office, according to release. After negotiations, the man surrendered to the support team after 7 p.m.
"After being taken into custody, the suspect was found to have an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his face," the release stated. "The suspect is being medically treated and will now be facing charges in Lake County in addition to the original charges in Newaygo County."
The Michigan State Police Hart Post will continue with an investigation, the release stated.