A 17-year-old Scottville man pleaded guilty to a weapons charge Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Zachary Allen Baugus pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon following a Sept. 12 incident in the City of Scottville at Mason County Central High School. In exchange for his plea of guilty to the CCW charge, a second charge of possession of a weapon in a weapons free school zone will be dismissed.
Baugus admitted to the court Tuesday that he was in possession that day of a 5 1/4-inch knife concealed in a sheath.
He will be sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act and therefore it will not be public information at that time. The legislation allows youthful offenders a “second chance” to have a fresh start in life and not have a criminal record if they successfully complete the youthful trainee probation period.
Baugus still faces an expulsion hearing before the Mason County Central Board of Education. The hearing was scheduled to be in October, but it was postponed at the request of Baugus’ parents MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount said at the board’s October meeting.
The Daily News previously reported Baugus as of Oct. 22 had not returned to school property since the incident, and he has been suspended pending the expulsion hearing.
Mount mentioned that a special meeting could be required to discuss the expulsion.