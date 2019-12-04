The third person charged in connection with the death a year ago of Katie Fulton entered a plea in the case Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Neta Margaret Sohn, 33, of Fountain, pleaded guilty to delivery of fentanyl less than 50 grams. Charges of delivery of a controlled substance causing death and maintaining a drug house will be dismissed at the time of her sentencing.
Sohn admitted to Judge Susan K. Sniegowski that she was the one that delivered the drugs to Fulton on Nov, 30, 2018, at a home at 610 N. James St. Fulton died later that day at the home.
The plea was made after a plea agreement was reached between Sohn’s attorney, Tracie Dinehart, and Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola. The prosecutor is recommending that Sohn serve 4 1/2 to 20 years in prison.
