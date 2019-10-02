BALDWIN — The first day federally-sentenced prisoners could be brought to the North Lake Facility in Baldwin was met with protests Tuesday morning.
Protesters arrived before daybreak, and some obstructed employees from entering the premises. Lake County Sheriff Richard Martin said three individuals were arrested Tuesday morning for trespassing. The near-sunrise protest brought out not only deputies of Martin’s department, but several Michigan State Police troopers.
After the arrests, a group of protesters remained alongside West 32nd Street.
“Right now, we have this transient group. There are some of us who are being released from jail. Three were arrested this morning,” said Emily Jones, who was a part of the early morning protest and lives in the Detroit area. “Essentially, we were trying to keep employees from entering and conducting business as usual, which happens to be profiting from other human beings’ suffering.”
Names and hometowns of the people arrested, as well as charges, were not released by Martin’s department as of press time. Martin said the three individuals did not live in Lake County.
The protest was organized by Occupy ICE Detroit. According to the organization’s Facebook page, Occupy ICE Detroit is a “Direct action group in Metro Detroit dedicated to stopping ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and DHS’ (Department of Homeland Security) genocide against immigrant communities.”
