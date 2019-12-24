BEAR LAKE — A Traverse City man was arraigned on a variety of charges following an incident of domestic violence and animal cruelty.
Jackson Charles Mackey, 39, of Traverse City, was arrested by troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post, according to a press release, after an incident on Dec. 14.
Mackey allegedly went to a home on Russell Street in Bear Lake where he was living with his girlfriend, and went directly into a bedroom and stabbed a dog.
“When he came out of the bedroom, (the victim) confronted him and asked him to leave,” the release stated. “He assaulted her as she was trying to get him to leave.”
Mackey left in a red van and took the wounded dog with him. He was pulled over on Pleasanton Highway, and he was arrested after being ordered out of the vehicle.
According to the release, the trooper searched the van and found the dog in the front passenger seat bleeding from a chest wound. The dog was treated at Bay Area Pet Hospital for a single knife wound. The dog is expected to make a full recovery.
Methamphetamine was also located inside the vehicle.
The female victim was not injured in the assault.
Mackey was arraigned in 85th District Court in Manistee County on the following charges: a felony count of animal cruelty, which is punishable by four years in prison and/or $5,000; a felony county of possession of methamphetamine, which is punishable by 10 years in prison and/or $15,000; a misdemeanor count of domestic violence, which is punishable by 93 days in jail and/or $500; a misdemeanor count of operating without security/insurance, which is punishable by a year in jail and a fine of $200 to $500; a misdemeanor count of unlawful use of registration plate, which is punishable by 90 days and $100; one misdemeanor count of operating under the influence of drugs, which is punishable by 93 days and a fine of $500; and a misdemeanor county of driving while license is suspended, which is punishable by 93 days in jail and $500.
The Michigan State Police was assisted by the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office and the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Tribal Police.