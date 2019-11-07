A Traverse City woman was sentenced to time in the Mason County Jail for child endangerment and drug charges Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Hope Elaine Sodders, 18, was sentenced to concurrent terms of 18 months probation and one year in jail on charges of possession of less than 25 grams of heroin and child endangerment. She was ordered to serve 60 days of the term now, given credit for 12 days already served and 34 days credit for completing a substance abuse treatment program, leaving her 14 days to serve now.
Sodders was arrested last summer after she hit a trash can on Ludington Avenue. At the time of her arrest, she was also charged with drunken driving but that charge was dismissed upon her plea of guilty to the other charges.
“This is a concerning situation to me,” Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola said. “Not only was she putting her three innocent children at risk, she was endangering the public with her actions that day.”
Her defense attorney Al Swanson told the court that giving her jail time could prove to be a deterrent to her soberity.
“I would rather see the court hold the jail time in a discretionary matter contingent on her sobriety,” he added.
Sodders told the court she was very sorry for what she had done.
“I’ve been doing my best to live a clean and sober life now,” she said.
“You’ve got some positives going for you right now,” Judge Susan K. Sniegowski said. “But the fact of the matter is that you had your three very young children in the car with you that day. All the positive things you have done does not negate the facts of what happened that day. I fee jail time is appropriate.”
The judge ordered that she give 30 days of community service to Spectrum Health, pay $838 in court fines and costs and her driver’s license was suspended for one year.