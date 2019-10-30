Cory Ryan Beekman will be going to trial as he fights a charge of second degree murder in the death of William Craig Buchanan earlier this year.
Following a conference in chambers Tuesday morning Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola told the Daily News that trial dates will be scheduled as well as dates to discuss other motions in the case. Tuesday’s conference included 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan K. Sniegowski, defense attorney Al Swanson and Spaniola.
Beekman, 32, remains lodged in the Mason County Jail in lieu of posting a $750,000 bond. He was originally charged with first degree murder following the April 16 shooting at his home in Free Soil Township. Additionally he had been charged with assault to commit great bodily harm less than murder due to the injury of Katlin Buck, 32, who was shot in the arm. Buck, along with her two children, were in the home at the time of the shooting.
However, following a June 19 preliminary examination in 79th District Court before Judge Peter Wadel, Beekman was bound over on the lesser charge as well as two felony firearm charges and a charge of felonious assault.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.