Three persons were sentenced Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
• Michael James Hill, 31, 1003 Second St., Pentwater, was sentenced to 18 months probation and one year in jail for possession of 25 grams of cocaine.
He was ordered to serve 90 days of the jail term now with the rest of the time to be served at the court’s discretion. He was given credit for 80 days already served.
He was ordered to continue with substance abuse treatment and to pay $838 in fines and other court costs and driver’s license sanctions will be imposed.
• Anthony Karl Kenyon-Kinney, 31, Eaton Rapids, was sentenced to one year in jail and 18 months probation for possession of methemphantime and 90 days for unlawful use of license plates.
On the second charge he was given credit for time already served. On the drug charge, he was ordered to serve six months of the jail time now and to pay $838 in fines and other court costs.
The judge firmly advised Kinney to take advantage of the substance abuse counseling which will be available to him during his jail term.
• Timothy Luray DeLano Jr., 30, Ludington, was sentenced to 18 months probation and one year in jail for possession of methemphatime.
He was ordered to pay $838 in fines and other court costs.