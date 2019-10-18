Ludington native Ethan Tucker’s Article 32 hearing in relation to the death of a fellow U.S. Coast Guardsman took place Wednesday afternoon at Camp Pendleton, California, and the results won’t be known for several weeks.
Tucker’s attorney, U.S. Navy Cmdr. Justin Henderson, said the 2017 Ludington High School graduate is innocent, and the defense team is working toward his release.
The results of the hearing won’t be known because the convening officer needs to complete their report. NyxoLyno Cangemi, the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area’s assistant public affairs officer, said it will take four to six weeks before the matter could go to a court martial. Cangemi previously told the Daily News that the report is non-binding for the convening authority in the full court martial. Henderson said the court martial may happen any time between April and June 2020.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Henderson and co-counsel U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Stewart Sibert worked to establish Tucker’s innocence.
“Seaman Tucker continues to maintain his innocence in the tragic death of his friend and shipmate, Seaman Ethan Kelch,” Henderson stated in an email to the Daily News.
