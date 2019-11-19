Ethan Tucker, a U.S. Coast Guardsman from Ludington facing a murder trial in the military justice system, will go through a second Article 32 hearing that his attorney called “extraordinarily unusual.”
Tucker was ordered released from confinement on Monday by the U.S. Coast Guard Director of Operational Logistics, according to his attorney, U.S. Navy Cmdr. Justin Henderson. NyxoLyno Cangemi, the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area’s assistant public affairs officer, confirmed Tucker’s release to the Daily News.
