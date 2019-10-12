The U.S. Coast Guard scheduled an Article 32 hearing for Wednesday, Oct. 16, for Ludington native Ethan Tucker as he faces charges in relation to a death of a fellow member of the Coast Guard in Alaska.
The Article 32 hearing — a preliminary hearing in the military court system — will be at Camp Pendleton, California, and it is necessary before any charges are referred to a general court-martial, according to NyxoLyno Cangemi, an assistant public affairs officer with the U.S. Coast Guard in the Pacific Area.
