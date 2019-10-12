The U.S. Coast Guard scheduled an Article 32 hearing for Wednesday, Oct. 16, for Ludington native Ethan Tucker as he faces charges in relation to a death of a fellow member of the Coast Guard in Alaska.

The Article 32 hearing — a preliminary hearing in the military court system — will be at Camp Pendleton, California, and it is necessary before any charges are referred to a general court-martial, according to NyxoLyno Cangemi, an assistant public affairs officer with the U.S. Coast Guard in the Pacific Area.

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.

Tags

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.