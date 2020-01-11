The next step in the court-martial proceedings against Ludington native and U.S. Coast Guard seaman Ethan Tucker was scheduled and he will have an arraignment on Friday, Jan. 24.
Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Brickey, the public affairs officer for the Coast Guard’s Pacific Area, stated that Ethan Tucker will be arraigned with six violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice in Alameda, California, before military judge Cmdr. Tamara Wallen of the Coast Guard.
“At the arraignment the accused and his legal team and the prosecution legal team will meet before the military judge,” Brickey stated. “The judge will offer to read the charges against the accused. Usually the accused defers the reading.
“The accused will be given an opportunity to enter a plea – ‘not guilty’, ‘guilty’, or postpone entering a plea until a later date.”
Tucker, 21, faces charges in relation to the death of fellow seaman Ethan Kelch in January 2019 in Dutch Harbor, Alaska, after both were serving aboard the cutter Douglas Munro.
Tucker underwent two Article 32 hearings, which are similar to preliminary hearings in civilian court. It was determined by officials that Tucker should face a general court-martial.
Tucker faces charges of murder; involuntary manslaughter; aggravated assault; obstructing justice by allegedly misleading rescuers about the location of Kelch’s body; making false official statements by allegedly lying about details of a fight between himself and Kelch; and failing to obey an order or regulation by consuming alcohol while under the age of 21.
Tucker has been serving in logistics on the Coast Guard’s base in Alameda since being released in November 2019.