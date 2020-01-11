Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High near 30F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%.

Tonight

Snow. Winds will be gusty at times this evening. Significant blowing and drifting snow. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High around 25F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.