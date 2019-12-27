Ludington native and U.S. Coast Guardsman Ethan Tucker will face a court martial on six charges in 2020.
Tucker, 21, faces charges in relation to the death of fellow Seaman Ethan Kelch last January in Dutch Harbor, Alaska. Tucker underwent two Article 32 hearings, which are similar to a preliminary hearing in civilian court, and it was determined by officials that Tucker should face a court martial.
“Following a review of the Article 32 hearing report and consultation with her staff judge advocate on legal issues, the convening authority referred the six charges against Tucker to general court-martial,” stated Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Brickey, a public affairs officer with the U.S. Coast Guard in the Pacific Area. “The case will be submitted to the (Coast Guard) chief judge for docketing. The chief judge will assign a military judge who will docket the case for adjudication.”
Tucker faces charges of murder; involuntary manslaughter; aggravated assault; obstructing justice by allegedly misleading rescuers about the location of Kelch’s body; making false official statements by allegedly lying about details of a fight between he and Kelch; and failing to obey an order or regulation by consuming alcohol while under the age of 21.
Tucker had an initial Article 32 hearing on Oct 16. A second hearing was conducted on Dec. 9 in Alameda after U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Benedict Gullo compiled a report for Vice Adm. Linda Fagan, the Coast Guard’s Pacific Area commander.
Fagan ordered the second hearing when inconsistencies in some of the details in the prosecution’s narrative and the testimony were revealed. Now, the matter will be going to a general court martial.
Brickey stated that the charges heard at the Dec. 9 Article 32 hearing remained unchanged — they are accusations, and Tucker is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at court-martial. Tucker’s restriction to Coast Guard Base Alameda in California remains in effect.
Tucker and Kelch were serving on the USCG cutter Douglas Munro, and it was docked in Dutch Harbor, Alaska, when the pair and a third man had an off-duty night out on Jan. 26. Tucker, then 20 years old, and Kelch, were allegedly drinking. The Coast Guard alleges Tucker and Kelch fought, and Tucker left him in the water after causing trauma to Kelch’s head. Tucker’s counsel, Navy Cmdr. Justin Henderson, has maintained that Tucker’s and Kelch’s third friend tried to prevent Kelch from getting into the water.
Following the incident, Tucker transferred in June to Alameda. There, he served in the security division before being arrested by authorities. He was then taken to Naval Consolidated Brig Miramar in San Diego, and he was held there until Nov. 18, when he was ordered to be released.
Upon his release, Tucker was sent back to Alameda, where he was assigned to base logistics.