Kurt Malzahn, the Ludington water treatment plant superintendent, died Friday, a week after being injured from falling in a valve pit in a booster station.
“Our beloved friend and colleague Kurt Malzahn passed away from the injuries sustained a week ago,” Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster told the Daily News. “His family was by his side as he passed. The city is saddened by this incredible loss and hope his family is able to find peace.”
Malzahn, 50, was found unconscious the evening of Nov. 22 at the bottom of a valve pit at Brye Road booster station in Amber Township. He was taken initially to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, then was flown via AeroMed to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.
Funeral arrangements are being completed at Oak Grove Funeral Home.
