VICTORY TWP. — Skylar Eacker went from muscle to muscle, labeling each one as she was tested in the sports medicine portion of the Michigan Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) 2020 Region 6 Leadership Conference Thursday morning on the campus of West Shore Community College.
The Muskegon Oakridge and Muskegon Area Career Technical Center student was asked by Manistee High School and Munson Healthcare Manistee Athletic Trainer Kevin Kott to show where each of the muscles were on the male model, Raul Cuate-Hernandez of Mason County Eastern.
Eacker admitted she was a bit nervous about identifying each of the muscles in the 15-second time limit she had for each response. But, when it came to taping up the wrist of a female who was posing as a gymnast who needed tape — Eastern’s Kaela Blais — she was at ease.
“I think I did (well),” Eacker said when her testing was complete. “Especially on the taping.”
