Judy Winter, a Ludington Daily News columnist and co-founder of Eric ‘RicStar’ Winter Music Therapy Camp (MSU Community Music School), is one of 10 2019 L’Oréal PARIS Women of Worth for her work with individuals with special needs.
On-line voting continues through Nov. 15 at www.womenofworth.com to determine which of the women receives the top prize of $25,000 for their non-profit in addition to the $10,000 award each received for their non-profit when named a finalist.
Winter, her husband Dick and camp director Cindy Edgerton co-founded the RicStar’s Camp in East Lansing after Winter’s son Eric, born with cerebral palsy in 1990, died in 2003 at age 12.
According to the L’Oréal website, “As Eric grew, Judy worked tirelessly to afford him opportunities to reach his full potential — including enrolling him in music therapy classes at Michigan State University’s Community Music School, where he thrived before tragically passing away …”
“RicStar’s Camp provides life-changing opportunities for musical expression, movement, performance and social interaction for all people with special needs and their siblings in a welcoming summer camp setting focused on ability and inclusion,” Winter states on her website, www.judywinter.com. “This ground-breaking, fun camp experience speaks to the power of music to change lives, as it honors my son’s incredible life and legacy.”
The camp uses music therapy and one-on-one support to “nurture and celebrate each individual’s abilities, while also modeling examples of positive inclusion,” according to the L’Oréal PARIS voting website description of Winter’s work. “The camp’s music therapy sessions help individuals with special needs make important gains in physical, emotional and social areas, in turn strengthening their independence and forming meaningful friendships.
