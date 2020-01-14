A 34-year-old Hart woman was sentenced to jail time and probation for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third offense.
Katie Harris was sentenced to a year in the Mason County Jail Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court by Judge Susan Kasley-Sniegowski. The judge ordered that she serve 90 days of the jail time up front, and Harris was given credit for time served. She was also placed on probation for 18 months.
“My concerns for Miss Harris are that she has many health issues and has been in a habit in the past of self-mediciating for her problems. Those remedies have included alcohol and cocaine on different occasions,” said Paul Spaniola, Mason County prosecuting attorney. “She also has no support system.”
“She really spiraled after the death of her mother,” defense attorney Becky Sue Lederer added. “Her mom was not only her support system, but she also took care of her children so Katie could work.
“My client wants to and has the opportunity to go to an in-patient substance abuse treatment program,” Lederer told the court. “If you give her the credit for jail time already served, that’s what she plans to do, is immediately get into the program.”
Harris was ordered to pay $1,033 in fines, costs and other court fees and $20.04 to E-Z Mart as restitution for driving off and not paying for her gas.