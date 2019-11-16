The West Shore Community College Board of Trustees will consider hiring an architect for its potential project at a building in downtown Manistee at an off-campus meeting at 5 p.m. in the Mason County Central Upper Elementary School library.
WSCC President Scott Ward is requesting that architect Kendra Thompson continue with project for architectural and engineering services on the downtown Manistee building.
Thompson was hired initially to provide conceptual renderings and preliminary engineering, Ward wrote in a memo to the board, adding that she has past experience working with the building itself, the Manistee Historic District and “community connections.”
But, she continued to work on the project without formal approval of the board. He described that work as an “oversight by college administration.”
