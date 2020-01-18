The West Shore Community College Board of Trustees will be having a work session to discuss student housing following its regular meeting that begins at 4 p.m. Monday in the John M. Eaton Board Room at the college’s conference and administration building.
While there are no action items on the agenda for the work session, WSCC President Scott Ward is recommending the school’s board of trustees pursue more information about student housing.
“If the board of trustees accepts this recommendation, my intent would be to bring (the issue) back for board consideration and refinement of the extensive points of analysis, which will be pursued prior to staff beginning the arduous investigatory phase,” Ward wrote to the board in a memo.
