Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT TUESDAY... HAZARDOUS WEATHER... * PATCHY FROST IS EXPECTED BETWEEN 2 AM AND 10 AM TUESDAY. * LOW AREAS AND OPEN FIELDS MORE LIKELY TO BE IMPACTED. * LOCATIONS WITHIN A FEW MILES OF LAKE MICHIGAN ARE NOT EXPECTED TO BE IMPACTED BY THE FROST. IMPACTS... * FROST MAY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED VEGETATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... * A FROST ADVISORY IS ISSUED WHEN FROST IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP DURING THE GROWING SEASON. THOSE WITH AGRICULTURAL INTERESTS IN THE ADVISED AREA ARE ADVISED TO HARVEST OR PROTECT TENDER VEGETATION. ALSO...POTTED PLANTS NORMALLY LEFT OUTDOORS SHOULD BE COVERED OR BROUGHT INSIDE AWAY FROM THE COLD. &&