Audrey L. (Bentley) Walker, 90, of Ludington, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Ludington Spectrum Health Hospital.
Audrey was born in Lansing on July 8, 1929 to Kenneth and Ortha Bentley. She graduated from Scottville High School in 1947.
Audrey was an avid reader who loved taking drives to enjoy the beauty of God’s creation. Audrey was a pioneer in healthy eating long before it was popular.
She dearly loved her grandchildren, Blake Jimenez, Grace and Natalie Allen. Audrey is survived by her son, Bruce (Dana) Allen of Ludington, and her daughter, Colette Walker of Arizona. She is also survived by her sister, Kenita (Bob) Turkowski of Manistee, her grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Brookside Cemetery in Scottville at 10 a.m.
