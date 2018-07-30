The mission of Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association is to preserve, promote and educate everyone about their lighthouses and make them accessible to all.

And on Saturday at Big Sable Point Lighthouse, they were doing it by the bus load.

“We have one of our six bus days today. The State Park allows us to run a bus out to Big Sable and back, so that those individuals that can’t walk the two miles out and two miles back have an opportunity to get out and see the lighthouse,” said Peter Manting, executive director of Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association. Dozens could be seen waiting for the two buses to make their way back to pick up eager lighthouse visitors.

“They used to only do it once or twice a year,” Manting said. “We put in the lease that we could have six days, so for the last five years we have been able to do six.

