The Salvation Army is currently in the process of buying Bethany Lutheran Church and selling its two buildings on Melendy Street.

“It’s definitely a God thing. The same day someone wanted to look at our buildings to buy, someone else told us about a building for sale and it was Bethany Lutheran Church,” Salvation Army Administrator Tammy Miller said.

Miller said negotiations for the sales began in October or November 2017.

“There are a lot of memories here and it’s hard to walk away, but to continue to serve our community we need to be in a handicap accessible building,” she said. “Right now, we’re operating out of two buildings because of that reason.”

The current Salvation Army buildings are located at 114 and 116 E. Melendy St.

Miller said she’s looking forward to moving into the church.

“It’s a beautiful building. Everything we need for our social services is on one floor,” she said.

Bob Budreau, who works for Greenridge Realty, is working on the church’s sale.

He is also president of the Bethany Lutheran Church Council and knows the reasons behind the sale.

“It’s a simple reason. Over the last seven years — we have a very old congregation, age-wise — we’ve lost good, solid members to death or nursing homes,” Budreau said, adding that with a smaller congregation, the remaining members would have to pay considerably more to support the church.

“So we made a decision to sell the church,” he said. “If we can sell this church to some group like the Salvation Army, they could continue our mission to serve the Fourth Ward area.

“I think the Salvation Army is a perfect fit and this would be a big upgrade for them,” he said. “We look at it as an organ transplant. They will continue life in that church.

“We’re very pleased.”

Budreau said no decision has been made regarding where members of the congregation will attend services. He did, however, say Emanuel Lutheran Church and Victory Trinity Lutheran Church are in the same synod.

Miller said the Salvation Army will continue its food pantry, energy assistance program and other social services in the new building.

“And we’ll continue to have our church services as well,” she said.

Miller also said the building will continue to house Hospitality in the Name of Christ (Hospitality INC), which is operated there by Tim and Tammy Martin. The program provides shelter to local homeless men during winter nights.

Budreau said he expects the sale of the building will close by the end of May.

“We are excited,” Miller said.