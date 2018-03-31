SCOTTVILLE — The City of Scottville will soon get a boost in funding for repairs and renovations to major and local streets.

City Manager Amy Williams announced Thursday that newly passed legislation had resulted in additional financial assistance going to Michigan cities and townships, including Scottville. Williams plans to discuss the legislation in greater detail with commissioners at Monday’s city commission meeting.

Williams said she contacted State Rep. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, to inquire about the amount Scottville would receive after learning of the newly available funds, noting that the city was poised to bring in close to $11,000.

“Legislation was approved that will give additional street money to local units of government,” she said. “For us, this new legislation means an additional $10,723.26.

“This increase will help us as we work to make repairs to our major and local streets.”

The legislation will result in funding for road commissions across the state, according to VanderWall.

