Gary Langfeldt, a 65-year-old from Scottville, suffered serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Riverton Township, according to Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.

Emergency crews were called at 4:41 a.m. Tuesday to a one-vehicle crash on Chauvez Road east of Morton Road in Riverton Township. Langfeldt, the lone occupant in the vehicle, was trapped after the vehicle he was driving went off the road and collided with a tree, according to a statement from Cole.

Langfeldt was freed using the Ludington Jaws of Life. Riverton Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Langfeldt was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital by Life EMS, and then transferred to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with serious injuries, according to Cole.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash, Cole stated.