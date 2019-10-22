SCOTTVILLE — Residents in Scottville could have an opportunity to vote to reduce the number of wards from two to one as soon as March 2020.

City commissioners on Monday voted to direct City Attorney Tracy Thompson to draft a resolution that would, if approved by the state attorney general and the governor, make the consolidation of the city into one single ward a ballot proposal during the March 2020 primary election.

It would effectively eliminate wards in the City of Scottville, as each commissioner would become a representative of the city as a whole — or a commissioner-at-large — as opposed to a specific ward.

