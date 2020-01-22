CUSTER — Coming off two wins over conference opponents last week, Mason County Eastern was looking to add on to that winning streak Tuesday night at home against Hesperia.

Cold shooting was a problem for the Cardinals most of the night as they fell to the Panthers, 54-38, behind a 30-point performance from Emily Bayle.

Eastern head coach Jake Smith said he wanted to use tonight to try some things out lineup wise.

“I talked to the girls and told them I wanted to try out a few different lineups tonight, and for the most part, I thought they did well against their post and one of the guards. I told them after the game that Bayle will probably be the best player we see until districts.”

