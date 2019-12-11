SCOTTVILLE — A sloppy fourth quarter for the Mason County Central boys basketball team resulted in a 44-54 loss for the Spartans on Tuesday night against the visiting Benzie Central Huskies.

Central committed a total of 12 turnovers in the second half, nine of which came in the final frame.

“I got a very disappointing finish to a game that should’ve been a lot different down the stretch,” said Central head coach Tim Genson. “You just can’t succumb to pressure like that; you’ve got to be more aggressive.”

