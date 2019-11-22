Jeffery Carrier has one personal marker down for his senior year, and he’s looking forward perhaps getting a few for he and his teammates this season.

Carrier, the standout basketball player at Mason County Central, signed his National Letter of Intent to play basketball for Davenport University of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Carrier said he like a lot of aspects of the Panthers.

“They have a great team. The players play hard, they play together (and) they get after each other in practices, which is what I like,” Carrier said. “The coaches, I liked a lot. They’re there for you.”

Carrier — who is just 30 points away from 1,000 for his career — had offers from two Division II schools and a pair of NAIA schools to go with interest from Division I schools.

“I felt Davenport was the right choice. They have a great sports management program. They have a great campus,” he said.

