NORTH MUSKEGON — Mason County Central’s Jeffery Carrier scored his 1,000th career point at North Muskegon Friday night, but it was the Norsemen that came away with the West Michigan Conference victory, 63-51.

Carrier, a senior who already inked to play at Division II Davenport University, was just six points shy of the 1,000-point plateau. He scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds to go with three steals in the game.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.