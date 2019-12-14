NORTH MUSKEGON — Mason County Central’s Jeffery Carrier scored his 1,000th career point at North Muskegon Friday night, but it was the Norsemen that came away with the West Michigan Conference victory, 63-51.

Carrier, a senior who already inked to play at Division II Davenport University, was just six points shy of the 1,000-point plateau. He scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds to go with three steals in the game.

