CUSTER—The Mason County Eastern boys basketball team had a big Western Michigan D League contest on Thursday night against the Big Rapids Crossroads Cougars and came away with a 52-46 win to head into Christmas break unbeaten in conference play.

The first quarter saw the Cardinals use some pesky defense to cause havoc for the Cougars on the offensive end. They forced eight turnovers throughout the quarter and had a 14-8 advantage after one period of play. Eastern used balanced scoring during the quarter as five different players found the scoring column led by Daniel Knizacky who had five points.

