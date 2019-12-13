CUSTER — The Mason County Eastern boys basketball team hosted a conference opponent in the Walkerville Wildcats on Thursday night and came away with a convincing victory, 61-25.

The Cardinals started strong in the first quarter by applying pressure defense both in the half-court and full-court fashion. Eastern created several turnovers and had the Wildcats rushing into quick shots and holding them to a very low shooting percentage. Walkerville did not score its first basket until the 3:53 mark of the first quarter.

“I was really happy with our defensive energy tonight for the entire game,” said Eastern coach Mark Forner. “Our defense was led by our seniors Daniel Knizacky and Devon Jackson, and our theme for the year is our defense creates our offense and the players really bought into it tonight.

“Offensively, I was really happy with our ball movement and our shot selection. We did not turn the ball over as much as we did in our first game. We had some jitters in that first game and we valued the basketball much better tonight.”

