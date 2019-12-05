HART — Coming off a regional finals berth and returning many of its key players, the expectations for Hart girls basketball were high coming into the season. The Pirates did nothing Tuesday to tamp them down.

Hart dominated the game against fellow defending district champ Pentwater from the tip-off, relentlessly attacking on defense and getting easy baskets, ultimately rolling to a 60-21 victory.

“Coming into the week, we kind of thought we had more athletes than Pentwater, so we talked about starting early, jumping out on them early,” Hart coach Travis Rosema said. “Last year, I thought we let a lot of teams hang around with us, and ended up winning five or six closer games than they wanted to, so I thought we executed our press and up-tempo game quite well.”

