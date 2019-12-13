HART — Hart closed out the end of each half against Mason County Central in a girl basketball West Michigan Conference contest strong as the Pirates won, 66-35.

Central coach Mike Weinert said his team executed their defensive game plan — stopping standout Jayd Hovey with a box-and-one defense — but it wasn't enough.

"Hart showed they're a good team," he said. "We did a good job defensively. They are a good team. They have a lot of pieces. I didn't want Hovey to beat us, and she didn't. My girls, they played good defense. Hart played well."

