PENTWATER — Pentwater had a very tough time trying to slow down the athletes of Hesperia Monday night, and an injury to Jhordan Miller-Rowe didn’t help matters in a 63-41 loss.

The Falcons were down by six, 24-18, late in the first half when Miller-Rowe went to the bench with an ankle injury that looked bad at first glance. Luckily, the Falcons’ forward wasn’t seriously hurt, but she did not return to the game. Hesperia scored seven straight points in barely a minute after the injury.

“She was off to a hot start tonight and playing very well,” Falcons’ coach Joe Gorton said of Miller-Rowe. “Just having her out there to see the floor and stretch the floor is very valuable. Losing her mid-game, it’s kind of hard to make that quick adjustment when you lose such an integral part of your team.”

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.