CUSTER — Lydia and Hillary Howe ensured that Mason County Eastern still has a lot to say about the Western Michigan D League girls basketball race as the Cardinals defeated Manistee Catholic, 37-34, Friday in Custer.

Lydia Howe swiped a ball and went coast-to-coast, getting fouled with 15.5 seconds remaining in the game. She split her free throws.

Sister Hillary Howe did the same with 3.3 remaining, giving Eastern its 37-34 lead, and eventual victory.

“My hat to the girls, who were able to dribble-penetrate, and it puts the other team in a bad situation,” Eastern coach Jacob Smith said. “It gives us those foul shots that we need.”

