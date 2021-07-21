SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central is hosting a Huffman Basketball Skills Camp on Tuesday, Aug. 3, and Wednesday, Aug. 4, for boys and girls from fourth through 12th grades.
Huffman Basketball Skills Camp was developed by former Kent State and professional player Trevor Huffman. The Petoskey native was a three-year starter for the Golden Flashes. He’s played 13 seasons of professional basketball.
Those wishing to participate will need to bring their own water bottle. All COVID-19 safety protocols and rules implemented by the MHSAA and Mason County Central will also be adhered to.
The camp will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day for boys and girls in the fourth and fifth grade; from noon to 1:30 p.m. for boys and girls in the sixth and seventh grade; and, from 2 to 4 p.m. for boys and girls in the eighth through 12th grades.
The cost is $49 and registration can be done online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hb-mason-county-central-high-school-tickets-163108926189
A waiver form is also required, and it can be downloaded at: https://www.trevorhuffman.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/FINAL-HB-WAIVER-CONSENT-FORM-1-1.pdf