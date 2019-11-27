MANISTEE — Other than a brief two-year absence from 2013-15, Kenn Kott has been the Manistee girls basketball coach for 22 years after replacing Mike Munro, who brought the program a state title in 1983.

Now, he’s been forced to step aside, but this time for a totally different reason. Kott, 62, suffered a stroke in the spring and has been on a medical leave of absence as an assistant principal at Kennedy School.

Chelsea Matley, who has served as the junior varsity coach the last two years, has stepped up to take Kott’s place for the season. She worked with the varsity through the summer, and has a familiarity with the players she’ll be coaching this winter.

While Kott’s condition has improved, he says he’s not ready to handle the rigors of coaching physically.

“It’s going to be coaching by committee this year, with the understanding that we would all be a part of it, but Chelsea would take over as the head coach,” he said. “Kim Gorley will take over as the (junior varsity) coach, and I would help out as much as I could."

