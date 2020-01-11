MANISTEE — Ludington couldn’t quite shake arch rival Manistee in the first half, and then had to weather a brief storm in the third before posting its sixth consecutive win, 57-26 in a Lakes 8 Activities Conference clash Friday night in Manistee.

“I loved the effort we played with tonight,” Ludington head coach Thad Shank said. “We’ve been really trying to become a better defensive team.

“It’s unusual early in the season for a Ludington team to be better offensively than defensively. We have a lot newcomers, and we’ve been really putting an emphasis on playing on the defensive end.

“I thought that was huge. Tonight we didn’t make the perimeter shot very often, and we struggled shooting the ball. You’ve got to be able to fall back on your defense.”

