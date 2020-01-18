Ludington’s boys basketball team showed no signs of a weeklong layoff in a 59-33 Lakes 8 Activities Conference showdown at Hawley Gymnasium against the Muskegon Heights Tigers.

Ludington head coach Thad Shank enjoyed the time off to allow his team to have some practices, especially coming off of the holiday break.

“As a coach, we are always happy to have practice time, but I am not sure the players feel the same way,” said Shank. “It did allow us to fine tune some things and also allowed us to add some new wrinkles to our offense and defense."

